Cuomo Shuts Down Conspiracists: ‘No One Can Say They Were Fake Bombs’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shut down a talking point that’s been propelled by the far-right, that the explosive devices that have been mailed to Democrats and CNN this week are “fake” and a ploy to distract from the midterms.

Cuomo: "No one can say these are fake bombs." pic.twitter.com/3Qa4XjyidK — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 26, 2018

President Trump on Friday tried to diminish the attempted attacks by describing it as “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” that has slowed Republican momentum in the midterms.