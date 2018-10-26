Latest
on October 19, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.
livewire

Cuomo Shuts Down Conspiracists: ‘No One Can Say They Were Fake Bombs’

By
October 26, 2018 10:43 am

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shut down a talking point that’s been propelled by the far-right, that the explosive devices that have been mailed to Democrats and CNN this week are “fake” and a ploy to distract from the midterms.

President Trump on Friday tried to diminish the attempted attacks by describing it as “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” that has slowed Republican momentum in the midterms.

