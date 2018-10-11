Latest
13 mins ago
Melania Trump: ‘I Could Say I’m The Most Bullied Person In The World’
21 mins ago
Trump’s Thursday Agenda: WH Lunch With ‘Longtime Friend’ Kanye West
28 mins ago
Trump Mocks ‘Rules Of #MeToo’ At Rally, Audience Joins In With Boos
livewire 2018 Elections

Cruz Up 9 Points In New Quinnipiac Poll

By
October 11, 2018 10:08 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) by nine points, according to a Thursday poll from Quinnipiac University. 

Though the poll shows O’Rourke leading with women (52-46 percent) and independents (56-42 percent), Cruz enjoys a hefty lead with men (62-37) and a higher overall favorability rating.

O’Rourke has attracted notably large crowds and popularity in his grassroots-style bid, but Cruz has the incumbency advantage and built-in buffer of running in a deep-red state.

Real Clear Politics, which has composite figures of multiple reputable polls, currently has Cruz up just over 6 points.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: