Cruz Up 9 Points In New Quinnipiac Poll

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) by nine points, according to a Thursday poll from Quinnipiac University.

Though the poll shows O’Rourke leading with women (52-46 percent) and independents (56-42 percent), Cruz enjoys a hefty lead with men (62-37) and a higher overall favorability rating.

O’Rourke has attracted notably large crowds and popularity in his grassroots-style bid, but Cruz has the incumbency advantage and built-in buffer of running in a deep-red state.

Real Clear Politics, which has composite figures of multiple reputable polls, currently has Cruz up just over 6 points.