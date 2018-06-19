Coulter Doubles Down: Migrant Kids ‘Need To Improve Their Scripts’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter doubled down on her theory that the immigrant children who have been separated from their parents and held in detention facilities are actors who “need to improve their scripts.”

Coulter was stopped by TMZ in New York City on Tuesday and asked if she had heard the audio that was leaked of children crying for their parents after being separated by border patrol agents.

“Yes, I think they need to improve their scripts, they’re saying ‘mommy and daddy,’ maybe you want to put it in Spanish next time,” she said.

She also suggested that if the parents didn’t want to be separated from their children they should “stay in Mexico” and criticized the group of first ladies who have come out in opposition to the new “zero tolerance” policy that’s enabling the massive family separations at the border.

“Thank god first ladies are elected officials,” she said. “It is a serious issue, they’re trying to wreck our country through a political stunt.”

On Monday, Coulter told Fox News that the children who have been ripped from their parents and, at times, housed in cages while their parents are detained for illegally crossing the border, are “child actors.” She also warned President Donald Trump that he shouldn’t “fall for it.”

Watch the video via TMZ below: