Corker: GOP In ‘Cult-Like Situation’ In Refusal To Stand Up To Trump

By | June 13, 2018 12:14 pm

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is letting loose this week, expressing anger and frustration with his party after Republican leaders blocked his trade proposal from the Senate floor.

“We are in a strange place. I mean, it’s almost, it’s becoming a cultish thing, isn’t it?” he said to reporters Wednesday. “And it’s not a good place for any party to end up with a cult-like situation as it relates to a President that happens to be of, purportedly, of the same party.”

He continued to say that some Republicans in congress still stand up to Trump, but there is a clear resistance by many, including leadership, to “poke the bear” that is Trump.

These comments come on the heels of an impassioned floor speech he delivered Tuesday, when he took his party to task for letting the looming election castrate any willingness to stand up to the President. “My gosh, if the President gets upset with us we might not be in the majority,” he said sarcastically.

Corker’s proposed amendment would curtail Trump’s ability to levy international tariffs on national security grounds by requiring congressional approval first.

Watch below:

