Corey Stewart Spox Mirrors Trump, Calls Majority-Black Cities ‘Sh*tholes’

The spokesperson for Virginia Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart, who has twice called for an investigation into his Democratic opponent and who doesn’t have the support of even the most conservative fundraising group, has taken a racist page from President Trump’s book by labeling majority-black communities “shitholes.”

The Daily Beast reported Sunday that Stewart spokesperson Rick Shaftan has expressed racist views on Twitter in the past, largely in reaction to protests over the killings of African-American men by police.

In the protests that erupted after Ferguson, he tweeted about “crazed black people” looting liquor stores and suggested that it would be foolish to start a business in a “black neighborhood.” He tweeted similar sentiments after a black man was killed by police in Baltimore and he called Memphis, New Orleans and Baltimore, all majority-African American cities, “shitholes.”

Stewart himself is a neo-Confederate apologist and the National Republican Senatorial Committee has not endorsed him.