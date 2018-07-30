Latest
28 mins ago
Two ‘Russian Soldiers’ Stand Guard Over Trump’s Shattered Hollywood Star
45 mins ago
Giuliani’s Pillorying Of Cohen Signals How Nervous He Makes Team Trump
NOTE; THIS IS A COURT PICTURE. CHECK ID BEFORE USE - Archbishop Philip Wilson (old bald man, centre) - a Magistrate gives his judgement about whether or not he is guilty of concealing child sexual abuse. Newcastle Court, Newcastle.
52 mins ago
Australian Bishop Convicted Of Sex Abuse Cover-Up Resigns
livewire

Corey Stewart Spox Mirrors Trump, Calls Majority-Black Cities ‘Sh*tholes’

By | July 30, 2018 9:06 am
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 8:Republican Senatorial candidate Corey Stewart holds a press conference to give his views of the 2017 Virginia elections, on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, in Washington, DC. Democratic wins are a stinging repudiation of Donald Trump one year after his election. (photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

The spokesperson for Virginia Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart, who has twice called for an investigation into his Democratic opponent and who doesn’t have the support of even the most conservative fundraising group, has taken a racist page from President Trump’s book by labeling majority-black communities “shitholes.”

The Daily Beast reported Sunday that Stewart spokesperson Rick Shaftan has expressed racist views on Twitter in the past, largely in reaction to protests over the killings of African-American men by police.

In the protests that erupted after Ferguson, he tweeted about “crazed black people” looting liquor stores and suggested that it would be foolish to start a business in a “black neighborhood.” He tweeted similar sentiments after a black man was killed by police in Baltimore and he called Memphis, New Orleans and Baltimore, all majority-African American cities, “shitholes.”

Stewart himself is a neo-Confederate apologist and the National Republican Senatorial Committee has not endorsed him.

More Livewire
View All
Comments