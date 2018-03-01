Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 24: Aerial view of the Pentagon building photographed on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
6 mins ago
Pentagon: ‘We Are Prepared To Defend This Nation’ Despite Putin Nuke Boasts
11 mins ago
Meet The ‘Experts’ Kobach Is Using To Defend His Voter Fraud Claims In Court
on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
42 mins ago
White House On Whether Trump Wants To Fire Sessions: ‘Not That I Know Of’
livewire

Conway Insists Trump’s Meeting On Guns Was ‘Not About Gun Control’

By | March 1, 2018 10:44 am
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, stands by as reporters speak to attendees of the event combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis, outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

After President Donald Trump concerned Republicans on Capitol Hill by floating the possibility of raising the age to purchase rifles to 21 years old and seizing guns from those who may post a threat, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted that Trump’s meeting Wednesday was “not about gun control.”

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, Conway described Trump’s meeting with lawmakers about addressing gun violence in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

“This meeting was not about gun control. This meeting — let’s not forget — is about school safety,” Conway said. “We’re talking about all of this in the context of the tragedy that occurred in Parkland, Florida.”

Co-host Steve Doocy then noted that the National Rifle Association took issue with some of the comments Trump made at the meeting and put out a statement charging that the “the gun control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe.” Doocy asked how the NRA should be involved in Trump’s efforts to enact policy following the shooting.

Conway said that the NRA is “at the table,” noting that Trump met recently with officials from the gun group. She reiterated that the meeting was “about school safety” and emphasized that Trump previously called for some teachers to be armed.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #2: Josh Goes All In With Chris Hayes
More Livewire
View All
Comments