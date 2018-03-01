Conway Insists Trump’s Meeting On Guns Was ‘Not About Gun Control’

After President Donald Trump concerned Republicans on Capitol Hill by floating the possibility of raising the age to purchase rifles to 21 years old and seizing guns from those who may post a threat, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted that Trump’s meeting Wednesday was “not about gun control.”

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, Conway described Trump’s meeting with lawmakers about addressing gun violence in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

“This meeting was not about gun control. This meeting — let’s not forget — is about school safety,” Conway said. “We’re talking about all of this in the context of the tragedy that occurred in Parkland, Florida.”

Co-host Steve Doocy then noted that the National Rifle Association took issue with some of the comments Trump made at the meeting and put out a statement charging that the “the gun control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe.” Doocy asked how the NRA should be involved in Trump’s efforts to enact policy following the shooting.

Conway said that the NRA is “at the table,” noting that Trump met recently with officials from the gun group. She reiterated that the meeting was “about school safety” and emphasized that Trump previously called for some teachers to be armed.