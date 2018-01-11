Conway After Talking About Clinton: ‘Nobody Here Talks About Hillary Clinton’

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made a remarkable claim during a 30-minute sparring match with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night.

“Nobody here talks about her. Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you,” she said, referring to the Trump administration.

No matter that Conway had disparaged Clinton a few seconds earlier, during an exchange about the Russia investigation: “The idea that we would have to look any further than Hillary Clinton to beat Hillary Clinton itself is a fantasy,” she said.

Kellyanne Conway claimed “nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton” despite the fact that President Trump mentioned her at least 3 times earlier today #CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/sGNQfZyNRt — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 11, 2018

More importantly, the Justice Department is reportedly looking into, again, the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server — acquiescing to President Donald Trump’s demands of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and leaving former prosecutors concerned that the highest levels of the justice system have been politicized.

President Donald Trump himself brought Clinton up numerous times during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Wednesday, just hours before Conway’s interview with Cuomo.

“When you talk about interviews,” Trump began, asked about a potential interview between him and special counsel Robert Mueller, “Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn’t sworn in, she wasn’t given the oath, they didn’t take notes, they didn’t record, and it was done on the Fourth of July weekend.”

(The FBI did take notes, and FBI agents don’t record interviews as a rule. It’s illegal to lie to the FBI whether or not one in sworn in.)

And later: “Hillary was not for a strong military, and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills and she was for other types of energy that don’t have the same capacities at this moment, certainly.”

Trump tweeted about Clinton after the press conference, too. In fact, he’s done so multiple times in the past week alone, shifting his tens of millions of followers’ attention to his defeated “opponent” more than a year after his electoral victory.

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

Conway, without much success, tried to spin her remark.

Hey @ChrisCuomo – when we are forced to think/talk about hrc it's because you and your colleagues can't let go of an election she/you lost. Sad! Proven further by after a 30-minute interview about policy and accomplishments, HRC is all you and others can say… https://t.co/SuL5EspkRE — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 11, 2018