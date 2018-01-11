Latest
Conway After Talking About Clinton: ‘Nobody Here Talks About Hillary Clinton’

By | January 11, 2018 9:52 am
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, stands by as reporters speak to attendees of the event combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis, outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made a remarkable claim during a 30-minute sparring match with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night.

“Nobody here talks about her. Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you,” she said, referring to the Trump administration.

No matter that Conway had disparaged Clinton a few seconds earlier, during an exchange about the Russia investigation: “The idea that we would have to look any further than Hillary Clinton to beat Hillary Clinton itself is a fantasy,” she said.

More importantly, the Justice Department is reportedly looking into, again, the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server — acquiescing to President Donald Trump’s demands of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and leaving former prosecutors concerned that the highest levels of the justice system have been politicized.

President Donald Trump himself brought Clinton up numerous times during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Wednesday, just hours before Conway’s interview with Cuomo.

“When you talk about interviews,” Trump began, asked about a potential interview between him and special counsel Robert Mueller, “Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn’t sworn in, she wasn’t given the oath, they didn’t take notes, they didn’t record, and it was done on the Fourth of July weekend.”

(The FBI did take notes, and FBI agents don’t record interviews as a rule. It’s illegal to lie to the FBI whether or not one in sworn in.)

And later: “Hillary was not for a strong military, and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills and she was for other types of energy that don’t have the same capacities at this moment, certainly.”

Trump tweeted about Clinton after the press conference, too. In fact, he’s done so multiple times in the past week alone, shifting his tens of millions of followers’ attention to his defeated “opponent” more than a year after his electoral victory.

Conway, without much success, tried to spin her remark.

