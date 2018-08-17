Conway Goes Full-On ‘Mean Girls’: ‘Why Is Everybody So Obsessed’ With Trump?

Why are you so obsessed with him?

That’s what White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who notoriously brings up Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama when answering questions about President Trump’s various misconduct — asked reporters on Friday about why they can’t keep the President’s name out of their mouths.

While returning to the West Wing after conducting an interview with “Fox and Friends,” Conway answered a series of questions about Trump’s military parade cancellation and his decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. As she made her way back to the entrance, Conway turned back around only to chastise reporters for being “so obsessed” with Trump.

“Why is everybody so obsessed with the President of the United States that they can’t even begin or finish a sentence without mentioning his name five times. It’s kind of weird,” she said.