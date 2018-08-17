Latest
WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINA - JANUARY 18: Chairman of Prince William County Board, Corey Stewart, talks about his platform to fix America's illegal alien problem as he speaks to the media at the Prince William County Judicial Center on Thursday, January 18, 2018 in Woodbridge, Virgina. Stewart is running for Tim Kaine's seat in the US Senate after a failed bid in the Virginia GOP governor's primary. (Photo by Pete Marovich For The Washington Post)
28 mins ago
Corey Stewart Spewed Racist Stereotypes About Football Players
48 mins ago
House Energy Committee Considers Subpoenaing Twitter CEO
1 hour ago
Senate Unanimously Passes Resolution: The Press Is Not Enemy Of The People
livewire

Conway Goes Full-On ‘Mean Girls’: ‘Why Is Everybody So Obsessed’ With Trump?

By | August 17, 2018 9:55 am
on August 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Why are you so obsessed with him?

That’s what White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who notoriously brings up Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama when answering questions about President Trump’s various misconduct — asked reporters on Friday about why they can’t keep the President’s name out of their mouths.

While returning to the West Wing after conducting an interview with “Fox and Friends,” Conway answered a series of questions about Trump’s military parade cancellation and his decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. As she made her way back to the entrance, Conway turned back around only to chastise reporters for being “so obsessed” with Trump.

“Why is everybody so obsessed with the President of the United States that they can’t even begin or finish a sentence without mentioning his name five times. It’s kind of weird,” she said.

More Livewire
View All
Comments