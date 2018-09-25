Latest
on May 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
10 mins ago
Murkowski Signals She’ll Watch Blasey Ford Hearing Closely
21 mins ago
Founder Of 3D-Printed Gun Firm Resigns Amid Child Sexual Assault Charges
34 mins ago
Trump To Hold Press Conference Wednesday On UN General Assembly Trip
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Conway Continues Kavanaugh Crusade: This Is A ‘Left Wing Conspiracy’

By
September 25, 2018 1:34 pm

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway doubled down on her assertion that the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are part of a “left wing conspiracy,” a theme conservatives are using in their effort to spin the accusations as a smear campaign.

“You’ve got a lot of Democrats, consultants, Hollywood folks and others of the left wing in cahoots, coddling each other, definitely coaching each other on this,” she said on Fox News on Tuesday. “There is no question.”

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: