Conway Continues Kavanaugh Crusade: This Is A ‘Left Wing Conspiracy’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway doubled down on her assertion that the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are part of a “left wing conspiracy,” a theme conservatives are using in their effort to spin the accusations as a smear campaign.

“You’ve got a lot of Democrats, consultants, Hollywood folks and others of the left wing in cahoots, coddling each other, definitely coaching each other on this,” she said on Fox News on Tuesday. “There is no question.”

Watch below: