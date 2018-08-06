Latest

Conway Counters Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe Journalists Are The Enemy Of The People’

By | August 6, 2018 8:05 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that she does “not believe that journalists are the enemy of the people” after President Donald Trump tweeted his most aggressive attack of the fourth estate yet, calling journalists “dangerous,” “sick” people who could “cause a war.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Conway said of the tweet: “It refers to those [reporters] who aren’t always telling the truth and who are giving emotion over information. Who are talking more about their own egos than doing everyman interviews.”

She continued, in a notable break from her boss: “I don’t believe journalists are the enemy of the people.”

“I think some journalists are the enemy of the relevant, and the enemy of the news you can use,” she added.

Trump’s fusillade against the press has been in the spotlight lately, as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to deny that the reporters are enemies of the people during her White House press briefing last week.

Watch the interview here.

