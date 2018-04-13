Comey Tells ABC Trump Bragged About Not Looking Like A ‘Guy Who Needs Hookers’

President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey if he looked “like a guy who needs hookers” after Comey informed Trump about the most salacious details of the now famous and largely unverified Christopher Steele dossier, ABC News reported.

According to Comey, the conversation took place not long after the 2016 election and he scheduled a meeting with Trump to “alert” him to the allegations.

“I started to tell him what the allegation was, that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the Miss Universe pageant and that the Russians had filmed the episode and he interrupted very defensively and asked: ‘Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?’ And I assumed he was asking that rhetorically,” Comey told ABC News in a clip, broadcast this morning, from the highly anticipated interview set to air Sunday. “I didn’t answer that and then I just moved on and explained, ‘Sir I’m not saying we credit this, I’m not saying we believe it, I just thought it very important that you know.’”

Comey called the conversation an “out-of-body experience” and said the President brought up the topic again during a private dinner at the White House weeks later and asked Comey to investigate the allegation because he didn’t want his wife, Melania Trump, to believe the claims. He said Trump told him “If there’s even a 1 percent chance my wife thinks that’s true, that’s terrible,” Comey said.

“And I remember thinking, ‘How could your wife think there’s a 1 percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow?’ I’m a flawed human being, but there is literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true,” Comey said. “So, what kind of marriage to what kind of man does your wife think [that] there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?”

Watch the excerpt below: