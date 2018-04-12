ABC Preview Of Interview With Comey Suggests He Likened Trump To A ‘Mob Boss’

Former FBI Director James Comey will compare President Donald Trump to a “mob boss” in an upcoming interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, according to a preview of the anticipated sit-down.

“How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the President to a mob boss?” Stephanopoulos asks at the start of the promo video. The interview is set to air on Sunday at 10 p.m. as a special episode of ABC’s “20/20.” According to a source who was present for the taping and who spoke with Axios, Comey’s comments will “shock the President and his team” when it airs.

The interview is considered the launch of Comey’s book tour, a memoir — called “A Higher Loyalty” — set for release Tuesday.

While Comey has made subtle jabs at President Donald Trump on Twitter since the President fired him, the ABC interview will be the first time Comey speaks out on the circumstances surrounding his firing, which has been criticized as an effort by Trump to obstruct justice by attempting to end the Russia probe.

Watch the preview below: