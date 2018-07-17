Comey: ‘Patriots Need To Stand Up And Reject The Behavior Of This President’

Following President Trump’s unhinged presser with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former FBI Director James Comey, whose firing has fueled parts of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and Russian meddling in the election, urged “patriots” to speak out.

“Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this President,” he tweeted.

This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country. Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president. — James Comey (@Comey) July 16, 2018

Trump has been criticized by dozens of lawmaker and former intelligence officials for his performance during a press conference with Putin Monday, when he offered his support of Putin’s denial of Russian meddling and blamed both the U.S. and Russia for the decline in relations between the two nations.

Comey’s full-throated criticism of the President is notable, but hardly surprising. Comey’s been engaged in a publicity tour for months promoting the book he wrote about his firing. Despite admitting to it in an interview shortly after he ousted Comey that the “Russia thing” prompted his decision to fire Comey, Trump has since denied that rationale.