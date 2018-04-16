Comey: It’s ‘Possible’ Russians Have Compromising Information On Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday said it was “possible” that the Russian government may “have something” compromising information on President Donald Trump, given the President’s reluctance to criticize Vladimir Putin.

During an interview with ABC News aired Sunday, Comey admitted it was a “stunning” thing to say about the President, but he said he couldn’t rule it out.

“It always struck me and still strikes me as unlikely, and I would have been able to say with high confidence about any other president I dealt with, but I can’t,” he said. “It is stunning and I wish wasn’t saying it, but it’s the truth.”

Comey, whom Trump fired in May, gave his first interview since his ouster last May as part a publicity tour for new book, set for release Tuesday.