Comey Knocks Giuliani’s ‘Stormtroopers’ Remark: New York FBI Aren’t Nazis

During an untamed interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump’s new lawyer Rudy Giuliani referred to the New York FBI as a group of “stormtroopers,” referencing the group of soldiers who served in the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party.

That didn’t sit well with former FBI Director James Comey.

Shooting back with a tweet on Thursday, Comey called New York FBI agents “a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth.”

I know the New York FBI. There are no “stormtroopers” there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth. Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis. — James Comey (@Comey) May 3, 2018

Giuliani’s Nazi comparison falls in line with Republicans’ conspiratorial attacks on law enforcement in recent months, with many claiming the existence of anti-Trump bias within the FBI and the broader Department of Justice.

Giuliani’s “stormtroopers” remark was among several controversial and newsworthy comments the former New York mayor shared with Hannity on Wednesday, most notably that President Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 he paid a porn actress just before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump a decade ago.