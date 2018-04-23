CO GOPers Introduce Bill That Threatens Striking Teachers With Jail Time

Republicans in the Colorado state legislature have introduced a bill that could land teachers who go on strike in jail.

Local station Denver7 News reported on Sunday that the Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner (R) and state Rep. Paul Lundeen (R), would allow school districts to seek an injunction in the event of a strike. Any teacher who refuses to comply would be considered in “contempt of court” and could face up to six months in jail.

The bill would also allow school districts to fire those teachers without a proper hearing.

Colorado teachers plan to walk out this Thursday and Friday to demand more school funding and higher wages. Their protest follows a nationwide trend of teacher strikes in Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Last week, teachers in Arizona voted to strike on April 26.

The protesting teachers decry below-average wages, and an overwhelming majority of Americans agree with them: A new AP poll found that 78 percent of Americans believe public school teachers are underpaid.

Denver7 noted that average salaries for Colorado teachers rank 46th in the nation, and that they spend approximately $656 out of pocket for school supplies every year.

H/t the Hill.