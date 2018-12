A federal judge in Texas on Friday said Obamacare was invalid. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday she believed the decision would be overturned.

Collins: "No reason" that "all of the good provisions" of Obamacare can't exist without the individual mandate. pic.twitter.com/w1UHPMBLs2 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 16, 2018