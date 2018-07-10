Collins And Murkowski Hedge Their Bets After Kavanaugh Announcement

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), widely regarded as Democrats’ best chance to sink Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, hedged their bets after the announcement Monday to obfuscate how they’ll vote on the candidate.

According to a Monday Politico report, both women notably declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House during the announcement ceremony.

However, Collins released a statement indicating a positive reaction to Trump’s choice, citing Kavanaugh’s “impressive credentials and extensive experience,” though she did not confirm which way she would vote.

Murkowski’s response was reportedly more tepid, saying only that she intends to participate in a “rigorous and exacting” vetting process.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who famously joined Collins and Murkowski in sinking Republicans’ attempt to repeal Obamacare, indicated that if he is well enough to return to the Senate and vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, he’d support the nominee.

Per Politico, McCain in a statement said that Kavanaugh is “a fair, independent, and mainstream judge who has earned widespread respect from his peers.”