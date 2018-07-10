Latest
15 mins ago
Over 150 Dead In Japan After Floods, Many Out Of Power
20 mins ago
After Crowley’s Shocking Defeat, Tim Ryan Mulls Pelosi Challenge
35 mins ago
Trump Says He Did Not Ask Kavanaugh About Abortion
livewire

Collins And Murkowski Hedge Their Bets After Kavanaugh Announcement

By | July 10, 2018 7:11 am
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, listen (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), widely regarded as Democrats’ best chance to sink Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, hedged their bets after the announcement Monday to obfuscate how they’ll vote on the candidate.

According to a Monday Politico report, both women notably declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House during the announcement ceremony.

However, Collins released a statement indicating a positive reaction to Trump’s choice, citing Kavanaugh’s “impressive credentials and extensive experience,” though she did not confirm which way she would vote.

Murkowski’s response was reportedly more tepid, saying only that she intends to participate in a “rigorous and exacting” vetting process.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who famously joined Collins and Murkowski in sinking Republicans’ attempt to repeal Obamacare, indicated that if he is well enough to return to the Senate and vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, he’d support the nominee.

Per Politico, McCain in a statement said that Kavanaugh is “a fair, independent, and mainstream judge who has earned widespread respect from his peers.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments