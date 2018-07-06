A Cynical Cohen Tells Friends That He’s Not Counting On A Trump Pardon

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has recently told at least two friends that he’s not counting on the President to pardon him, even though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, CNN reported Friday.

In a phone call with one friend, Cohen said “I don’t think so, I just don’t know” when the friend brought up the potential of a presidential pardon, per CNN.

“He’s certain in his mind that he has been dismissed,” the friend told CNN, adding that Cohen lamented, “I don’t know what to think anymore.”

Another friend told CNN that Cohen said he is not “counting” on receiving a pardon.

“His mindset is of someone who is operating under the assumption that he is not getting that, though of course he doesn’t know one way or the other,” the other friend told CNN.

It’s the latest in a string of subtle hints that Cohen — who is under criminal investigation for his business dealings in New York — may be trying to untangle himself from the President, for whom he has said in the past he would take a “bullet.”

On Wednesday, several news outlets noted that Cohen had recently scrubbed his Twitter profile of any reference to Trump. Previously, he had identified himself as the President’s personal lawyer.

On Thursday, news surfaced that Cohen had hired a new lawyer, Lanny Davis, a former special counsel for President Bill Clinton.