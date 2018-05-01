Latest
NYC FEDERAL BUILDING AT 26 FEDERAL PLAZA, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2017/03/21: Protesters holding boxes with a print on it. Outside the NYC Federal Building (26 Federal Plaza, Bway between Worth and Duane), which contains Medicaid offices, hundreds of New Yorkers who rely on Medicaid, including seniors and people with disabilities, will conduct political theater to protest congressional Republicans' plan to remake Medicaid. (Photo by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
60 mins ago
Ohio Seeks To Impose New Medicaid Work Requirements, Tempting Lawsuits
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. The President answered questions from the media about illegal immigration from Mexico and relations with Russia. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Trump: ’Disgraceful’ That Mueller Questions For Me Were ‘Leaked’
2 hours ago
Gates To Trump: Offered White House Position Is ‘Not A Good Use Of My Time’
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Cohen Now Owes New York $282,000 In Taxes For His Taxi Companies

By | May 1, 2018 9:30 am
on October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Michael Cohen was hit with $185,000 in warrants for unpaid taxes on his taxi companies this month, bringing his total debt to the state of New York up to $282,000, according to a Monday Bloomberg report.

Collectively, the money is owed by 16 taxi-medallion holding companies owned by Cohen and his family.

Cohen reportedly claims that the cabs are not owned by him but by Evgeny Friedman, New York’s “Taxi King” who operated hundreds of cabs including Cohen’s. Per Bloomberg, Friedman will go to trial in June for allegedly stealing $5 million in surcharges supposed to fund New York’s public transportation.

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, is currently under federal investigation for his business practices. The FBI raided his home, office, and hotel room in April looking for information on his taxi cab businesses and on payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

More Livewire
View All
Comments