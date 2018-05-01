Cohen Now Owes New York $282,000 In Taxes For His Taxi Companies

Michael Cohen was hit with $185,000 in warrants for unpaid taxes on his taxi companies this month, bringing his total debt to the state of New York up to $282,000, according to a Monday Bloomberg report.

Collectively, the money is owed by 16 taxi-medallion holding companies owned by Cohen and his family.

Cohen reportedly claims that the cabs are not owned by him but by Evgeny Friedman, New York’s “Taxi King” who operated hundreds of cabs including Cohen’s. Per Bloomberg, Friedman will go to trial in June for allegedly stealing $5 million in surcharges supposed to fund New York’s public transportation.

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, is currently under federal investigation for his business practices. The FBI raided his home, office, and hotel room in April looking for information on his taxi cab businesses and on payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.