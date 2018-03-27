Cohen Lawyer: Stormy Interview Was A ‘Big Thud,’ Defamation Suit ‘Going Nowhere’

The “60 Minutes” interview with porn actress Stormy Daniels that detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump was “a big thud,” according to the attorney for Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

During an interview with CNN Tuesday morning, Arthur Schwartz, Cohen’s lawyer, said the interview revealed very little new information, despite the hype from Daniels’ attorney.

“What did we learn from that ’60 Minutes’ interview? That 12 years ago some guy came up to her in a parking lot and threatened her,” Schwartz told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, before claiming that the lawsuit that Daniels filed against Cohen on Monday is “going nowhere.”

“A judge, on defamation, a judge will look at that statement, it doesn’t even pass the smell test,” he said. “It doesn’t come close to defamation.”

On Monday, Daniels added a defamation complaint to her existing lawsuit against Trump and Essential Consultants, LCC, the group Cohen used to send Daniels $130,000 just 11 days before the 2016 election. Daniels claims the money was given to her as a hush payment. Cohen has admitted he gave Daniels the funds, but said he did it in his own capacity, not for Trump.

The basis of the new complaint centers on a statement Cohen gave to the media on Feb. 13, when he said that “just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage.” Daniels claims that statement implies she lied about her alleged sexual affair with Trump.