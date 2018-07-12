Cohen Lawyer Says Trump May Have Committed ‘Impeachable Offense’

Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen’s new lawyer, said Wednesday that he believes President Donald Trump may have committed an impeachable offense when, per former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, Trump asked Comey not to fire former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has denied this.

During a Hill TV interview Wednesday, Davis said: “When you have a President lying as part of abuse of power, such as lying about asking Michael Flynn not to be prosecuted, in that case, I believe James Comey and not Mr. Trump, that type of lie is an abuse of power and that could be an impeachable offense.”

During the interview, Davis also commented on the interview Michael Cohen gave with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this month where he established that his primary loyalty was to his family and his country, not to Trump.

“There’s a reason that he said at the very end of the interview with Mr. Stephanopoulos that he took these contrary positions to Mr. Trump, who he previously said he would take a bullet for, a comment that I believe he would not say today,” Davis said. “The reason he said is, ‘I will not be a punching bag as part of somebody else’s defense strategy.’ This was a declaration of independence two days before July 4,” he added.

Watch the full interview here.