Cohen Attorney: Cohen Has ‘Knowledge’ On Subjects That Would Interest Mueller

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis initially agreed to work with the former lawyer for President Donald Trump for a simple reason: Cohen told Davis from the get-go that he wanted “to tell the truth about Donald Trump.”
And that includes sharing his “knowledge on certain subject” relevant to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Davis told MSNBC Tuesday.
“Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel, and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” Davis said. “Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”