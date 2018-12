Michael Cohen continued to claim that he has never been to Prague in a tweet on Thursday, hours after McClatchy reported that foreign intelligence services have data that places Cohen’s cellphone in the Czech capital in the summer of 2016:

I hear #Prague #CzechRepublic is beautiful in the summertime. I wouldn’t know as I have never been. #Mueller knows everything! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 27, 2018