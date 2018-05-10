Cohen Showed Clients Photos Of Trump To Pitch Access, Bragged About ‘Crushing It’

While pitching potential clients on his access to President Donald Trump last year, Michael Cohen reportedly showed clients photos of himself and Trump and bragged about his access to the President, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

“I’m crushing it,” Cohen reportedly said, according to an associate who spoke to Cohen in the summer of 2017 who spoke with the Post.

Cohen would meet with potential clients like AT&T and Novartis — which reportedly ended up paying him hundreds of thousands of dollars for Trump’s ear — in his office on the 23rd floor of the Rockefeller Center in New York City last summer. Cohen would reportedly brag about how close he was with Trump and frequently mention that he was still Trump’s personal lawyer, associates told the Post. Cohen even asked people to share news articles that referred to him as Trump’s “fixer.”

It was revealed on Tuesday that several companies paid Cohen’s consulting firm in order to gain insight into the Trump administration, including the American affiliate of a company owned by a Russian oligarch who attended Trump’s inauguration.

