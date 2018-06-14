Cobb: McGahn Recused His Whole Office From Mueller Probe

Last summer White House counsel Don McGahn recused his whole office from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe because many of the lawyers in his office had been “significant participants” in incidents that were at the center of Mueller’s investigation, former White House attorney Ty Cobb said Wednesday.

At a panel discussion at George Mason University, which Politico covered, Cobb said the White House made the decision because McGahn’s lawyers were heavily involved in the ousting of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI director James Comey. McGahn’s recusal was part of the rationale for hiring Cobb to join the legal team, where his role was to deliver the official response to the Russia probe.

While McGahn and at least two of his aides have reportedly been interviewed by Mueller, it has not yet been reported that the entire White House legal team had been recused from Mueller’s probe.