8 mins ago
Russian Tied To NRA Charged With ‘Infiltrating’ US Political Organizations
on July 13, 2018 in New York City.
27 mins ago
Judge Rips Govt’s ‘Unacceptable’ Arguments On Family Separations
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. McCain, who graduated from the Academy in 1958, returned to his alma mater to address the Brigade of Midshipmen on leadership and service to the nation. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
54 mins ago
McCain Rips Trump For ‘Disgraceful’ Putin Summit: ‘A Tragic Mistake’
Trump’s Intel Chief: ‘We Have Been Clear’ In Findings Of Russian Election Meddling

July 16, 2018 2:55 pm
on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

On the heels of President Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin — during which Trump called Putin’s denials of Russia 2016 election meddling “strong” and “powerful” — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats issued a statement reiterating the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia was behind the influence effort.

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy,” Coats — a former GOP senator and Trump appointee — said.

