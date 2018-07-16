Trump’s Intel Chief: ‘We Have Been Clear’ In Findings Of Russian Election Meddling

On the heels of President Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin — during which Trump called Putin’s denials of Russia 2016 election meddling “strong” and “powerful” — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats issued a statement reiterating the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia was behind the influence effort.

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy,” Coats — a former GOP senator and Trump appointee — said.