on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Senate Committee Approves Pompeo Nomination For Full Senate Vote
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions state insurance commissioners during a hearing on the individual health insurance market for 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Rand Paul Flip-Flops On Pompeo, Now Pledges Support
President Donald Trump announces his decision about the United States' participation in the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015 to deal with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance so to limit global warming to a manageable level.
Dems: Pruitt's Phone Booth Useless And Sweep For Bugs In His Office Improper
CO Supreme Court Rules GOP Rep. Shouldn’t Be On Republican Primary Ballot

By | April 23, 2018 7:17 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) should be excluded from the 2018 congressional primary ballot because petition circulators he’d hired through a third party to collect signatures for ballot placement were not technically residents of Colorado.

“We reverse the district court’s ruling that [signature collector Ryan] Tipple is a resident of Colorado,” the court’s decision read in part. “The district court improperly focused on Tipple’s stated future intent to move to Colorado, rather than considering whether Tipple presently has a primary or principal place of abode in Colorado to which he intends to return, as confirmed by objective indicia of such residency.”

Earlier this month, five Republican residents of El Paso County, CO filed a lawsuit against Colorado’s secretary of state alleging several signature-collectors for Lamborn didn’t actually reside in Colorado, despite being registered to vote there.

Denver District Court Judge Judge Brian Whitney, in a ruling from the bench, threw out 58 signatures from one circulator, Jeffrey Carter, but kept the rest, leaving Lamborn with enough valid signatures—more than 1,000—to qualify for the ballot. The plaintiffs appealed to the state’s supreme court.

That court ruled Monday that Tipple, another of the circulators named in the lawsuit, was not a Colorado resident.

A spokesperson for the Colorado secretary of state’s office, Lynn Bartels, published a statement from Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert indicating the office could pursue the case in federal court: “The Colorado Supreme Court just provided an avenue to have a federal judge strike the residency requirement for candidate circulators.”

“Federal court already has struck down a ruling that circulators for ballot measures must live in state,” Staiert added. “A sitting congressman was just knocked off the ballot without a vote of the people.”

