CNN: Trump Eyeing Broader Staff Shakeup

President Donald Trump is considering ousting more of his administration’s top officials, CNN reported Wednesday.

Among those who are reportedly likely on their way out, according to CNN: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Chief of Staff John Kelly and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

People familiar with the matter who spoke with CNN said McMaster appears to be ready to move on, following months of reports that the Pentagon was looking for a job for him that would serve as a promotion upon leaving the White House. Kelly was reportedly orchestrating the removal of McMaster. Among those reportedly being considered to replace McMaster include John Bolton, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under the President George W. Bush administration as well as National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers and others, according to CNN.

Kelly’s departure is seen as less imminent that McMaster’s, CNN reported, but Trump’s outside advisers are reportedly putting out feelers for candidates to replace him, according to those who have been approached about the position.

While Trump initially didn’t have an issue with President Barack Obama-era holdover Shulkin, he now wants him out, according to two sources familiar with the discussions who spoke to CNN. Shulkin has recently come under fire because one of his staffers altered an email that made it easier for his wife to travel to Europe with Shulkin on the taxpayers’ dime. Trump is reportedly looking to his Energy Secretary Rick Perry as a replacement, and Shulkin could be forced out within the next few days, according to The Washington Post.

Trump publicly signaled there may be more turnover soon, telling reporters Tuesday, “I’m really at a point where we’re getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want.”