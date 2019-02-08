Latest
‘It Will All Come Out Now’: CNN Source Expects More Enquirer Blackmail To Surface

February 8, 2019 3:33 pm

A source familiar with the National Enquirer’s operations told CNN that Jeff Bezos’s explosive allegation of blackmail will lead to further exposure of similar threats made by the tabloid in the past.

“It will all come out now,” the source told CNN.

Indeed several reporters, including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, have alleged similar blackmail attempts since Bezos published a blog post exposing emails between himself and National Enquirer leadership threatening to publish unseemly photos of him if he didn’t back off his investigation of the tabloid.

