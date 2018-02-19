CNN: Pentagon May Solicit Donations For Trump’s Military Parade

The Pentagon is considering soliciting donations to fund the President’s requested military parade, which could cost between $3 million and $50 million, according to preliminary estimates from a defense official who spoke with CNN.

Because there is currently no money set aside for a parade in the military budget, the Pentagon would likely use those private donations to offset the cost of the non-military components of the event, according to CNN. Budget director Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday that he estimates the parade could cost between $10 million to $30 million.

Defense officials are also concerned about the lack of available troops to attend a parade, CNN reported. A large-scale parade would require weeks of planning and the transportation of equipment, like tanks, to Washington, D.C. days ahead of time in order to prepare, according to the official who spoke with CNN.

The Army has prepared five different parade options for President Trump to consider: “small, medium, heavy, hybrid and a multimedia display,” according to CNN.

The small or medium option would include troops that are stationed in Washington, D.C. in ceremonial units and equipment that’s located nearby in Maryland and Virginia. The heavy option would require bringing in active duty troops, according to the official who spoke with CNN.

Department of Defense Secretary James Mattis has previously said his department is preparing options for Trump, but this is the first glimpse at what those choices could entail.

After attending France’s Bastille Day parade during a visit last year, Trump reportedly told aides he wanted a similar parade and suggested publicly that it could be held on the Fourth of July. Pentagon officials are weighing holding the event on Veterans Day in November, according to CNN, but there’s been no official word on if or when the parade will occur.