CNN: Kelly Sent Email About Domestic Abuse To WH Staff Thursday Evening

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly sent an email to staff Thursday evening, condemning domestic violence following the Wednesday resignation of former White House aide Rob Porter over allegations of abuse, CNN reported.

“While we are all processing the shocking and troubling allegations made against a former White House staffer, I want you to know that we all take matters of domestic violence seriously,” he wrote, according to the email obtained by CNN. “Domestic violence is abhorrent and has no place in our society.”

Kelly has been criticized for his initial response to news of Porter’s resignation, and Kelly is under scrutiny for what he reportedly knew about the allegations before they became public. Porter’s background clearance check was reportedly stalled because of the accusations of domestic abuse from his ex-wives, which Kelly reportedly knew about.

The White House has been unclear about what Kelly knew before the allegations were made public by The Daily Mail this week, but White House spokesperson Raj Shah said Thursday that the White House was not aware of the photos of Porter’s first wife Colbie Holderness’ black eye until they were made public.