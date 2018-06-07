Latest
Trump Nominates Two Defenders Of Ohio Voting Restrictions To Appeals Court
Who Speaks For Robert Mueller? Rudy Giuliani Is Trying To
GA Can Keep Redrawn District Lines As It Awaits Gerrymandering Lawsuit Ruling
CNN: Former Senate Intel Staffer Subject Of DOJ Unauthorized Disclosure Probe

By | June 7, 2018 6:55 pm
The Department of Justice is probing a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer alleged to have improperly disclosed classified information, CNN reported Thursday, but details are scarce.

The outlet reported that the Senate passed a resolution Wednesday authorizing the committee to share documents with the DOJ regarding alleged unauthorized disclosures by a “former employee of the Committee.”

“I think the United States Senate responds to requests from the Department of Justice when they’re made — they’re not frequently made,” committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) told CNN.

Read CNN’s report here.

