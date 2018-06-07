CNN: Former Senate Intel Staffer Subject Of DOJ Unauthorized Disclosure Probe

The Department of Justice is probing a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer alleged to have improperly disclosed classified information, CNN reported Thursday, but details are scarce.

The outlet reported that the Senate passed a resolution Wednesday authorizing the committee to share documents with the DOJ regarding alleged unauthorized disclosures by a “former employee of the Committee.”

“I think the United States Senate responds to requests from the Department of Justice when they’re made — they’re not frequently made,” committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) told CNN.

