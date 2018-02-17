Clinton Silent On Russia Indictment, Spox Calls Trump ‘Un-American’

While former Secretary of State and President Trump opponent Hillary Clinton remained silent on news of an indictment against 13 Russian nationals for interfering in the 2016 election, her spokesperson lashed out on Trump on Twitter, calling him “un-American.”

“Time will tell us more, but Russia went to great lengths to undermine our democracy and the President won’t protect us,” he said. “No matter you politics, it’s un-American.”

Today's revelations confirm what we've long known. Time will tell us more, but Russia went to great lengths to undermine our democracy, & the President won't protect us. No matter your politics, it's un-American. We have an adversary that is laughing at us, who will act again. — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) February 16, 2018

In a bombshell indictment on Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities with criminal charges related to interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller released a 37-page indictment detailing the Russian Internet Research Agency’s concerted efforts – starting in 2014 – to interfere “with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

All 13 defendants have been charged with “conspiracy to defraud the United States.” Three defendants were also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, and five were charged with “aggravated identity theft.”

Clinton has been vocal in the past about the legitimacy of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the foreign power to win the election. Trump on Friday reiterated the response he usually takes when new information is revealed about the investigation, insisting the development proves there was “no collusion!” between his campaign and Russia.