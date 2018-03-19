Clinton Apologizes For Critique Of Trump Voters

Hillary Clinton on Saturday apologized for comments she made earlier this month when she claimed that states that supported her during the election were more wealthy than those who supported President Donald Trump.

In a lengthy Facebook post Saturday, Clinton clarified the intention of her remarks, that cities that do better economically “typically lean Democrat and and places where there is less optimism about the future lean Republican.”

“That doesn’t mean the coasts versus the heartland, it doesn’t even mean entire states,” she wrote. “In fact, it more often captures the divisions between more dynamic urban areas and less prosperous small towns within states. As I said throughout the campaign, Trump’s message was dark and backwards looking.”

She claimed that she meant for her “backwards” comments to reference his policy stances, not be reflective of the people or places that went for Trump.

“I don’t need to list the reasons, but the foundation of his message, ‘Make America Great AGAIN’ suggests that to be great we have to go back to something we are no longer. I never accepted that and never will,” she said.

