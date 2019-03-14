Clerk Of The US House Will Serve NC-09 Constituents Until Re-Do Election

In an interesting parliamentary development, the clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives, Cheryl Johnson, will take over the empty office for North Carolina’s 9th District and will see to constituent services until a congressperson is seated after the re-do election.
From a local reporter:
BREAKING: The Clerk of the US House is officially taking over constituent services for #NC09 until a new member is seated #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/6HzI8dSeDQ
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 14, 2019