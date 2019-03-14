Latest
Clerk Of The US House Will Serve NC-09 Constituents Until Re-Do Election

By
March 14, 2019 4:03 pm

In an interesting parliamentary development, the clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives, Cheryl Johnson, will take over the empty office for North Carolina’s 9th District and will see to constituent services until a congressperson is seated after the re-do election.

From a local reporter:

