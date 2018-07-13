Latest
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: A 20-feet tall "Trump Baby" baloon depicting the US president as an angry orange infant with a smartphone, flies above Parliament Square in central London. Donald Trump and first lady Melania are due to meet the Queen today as part of their three-day working visit to the UK. July 13, 2018 in London, England.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray waits in a hallway prior to his meeting with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
livewire

CIA Won’t Grant Kushner Clearance To See Intel Sources, Surveillance Methods

By | July 13, 2018 8:10 am
on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner lacks the security clearance level needed to access the most highly classified information, including portions of the President’s daily briefing and intelligence agencies’ contacts and surveillance methodology, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

Kushner reportedly has a “top secret” clearance designation, the highest the White House can grant without the agreement of the CIA. It is unclear why the CIA is refusing to elevate his designation and whether it has anything to do with his involvement in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Probe.

This is just the latest twist in the saga of Kushner’s security clearance. In a highly unusual arrangement, Kushner had unfettered access to extremely classified information for an entire year despite only having an interim security status while the agencies checked his background.

White House chief of staff John Kelly demoted him to “secret” level in February after outcry about the nonchalant way Trump administration members who lacked proper clearance were able to access classified files and a report that foreign governments planned to manipulate Kushner through his international businesses. Kushner was boosted up to his current designation in May.

Per the Post, some have pointed out that Kushner’s security clearance level likely hinders his ambitious workload, which involves liaising with foreign leaders and sketching out a plan for lasting peace in the Middle East

