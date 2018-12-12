Blasey Ford Presents Sports Illustrated Award In 1st Public Statement Since September

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made her first public statement since the Kavanaugh hearings in September by presenting the Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander — the first woman to publicly accuse former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

