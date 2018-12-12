Latest
4 mins ago
Mika Brzezinski Apologizes For Calling Mike Pompeo ‘A Wannabe Dictator’s Butt Boy’
13 mins ago
Julian Castro Announces That He Is Exploring A 2020 Run
37 mins ago
Nearly 70 Ex-Judges Urge ICE To Stop Immigration Arrests At Courthouses
livewire

Blasey Ford Presents Sports Illustrated Award In 1st Public Statement Since September

By
December 12, 2018 11:08 am

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made her first public statement since the Kavanaugh hearings in September by presenting the Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander — the first woman to publicly accuse former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: