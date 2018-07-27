CBS Will Probe Misconduct Allegations Against CEO Les Moonves

The CBS board of directors plans to investigate its CEO Leslie Moonves as he faces allegations of misconduct, which will soon be outlined in a forthcoming New Yorker article by Pulitzer Prize winning Ronan Farrow, The New York Times reported Friday.

In a statement released Friday, the board of directors announced it would open a probe into Moonves and “promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

CBS says its independent directors are looking into the allegations that are expected to be made against Les Moonves in a @NewYorker story. pic.twitter.com/Cdt6O8dYMb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 27, 2018

According to a Hollywood Reporter scoop on Farrow’s upcoming piece on Moonves’ improper behavior toward women over the years, the allegations involve several instances of unwanted physical contact and kissing that happened nearly two decades ago, as well as more recent allegations.

The New Yorker article is set to publish sometime Friday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Farrow won a Pulitzer last year for dealing the initial blow to now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for his decades of alleged sexual misconduct, harassment and assault against female subordinates.