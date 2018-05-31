Carson Names Close Friend’s Inexperienced Son Deputy Chief Of Staff

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson named his good friend’s son, a 29 year old with no apparent relevant experience, deputy chief of staff Wednesday, according to a CNN report.

“Alfonso Costa Jr. is a graduate of Yale, Oxford and Harvard Law,” spokesman Raffi Williams told CNN in a statement. “If his academic achievements are any indication of success, we are confident he will make significant contributions to the Department. The Secretary looks forward to having him serve as trusted and valued adviser.”

Per CNN, Costa’s father is Carson’s dear friend as evidenced by Carson’s testimony on Costa Sr.’s behalf when he was convicted of health care fraud.

“I could literally trust him with all of my earthly possessions and rest assured that I would get all of them back with interest,” Carson told the judge then. “To sum it up, next to my wife of 32 years, there is no one on this planet that I trust more than Al Costa.”

HUD’s inspector general is reportedly currently investigating Carson’s habit to blur the lines between the professional and the personal, as his son, who is not a government employee, arranged a “listening tour” for him last year. The IG is also looking into the infamous $31,000 dining set purchase Carson and his wife chose for the office.