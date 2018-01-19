Trump Official Resigns Over Racist, Anti-Muslim And Anti-LGBT Remarks

Carl Higbie, the head of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), resigned from the Trump administration on Thursday after CNN uncovered derogatory comments he made about black people, women, LGBT people and Muslims.

Effective immediately, Carl Higbie has resigned as Chief of External Affairs at CNCS,” CNCS spokesperson Samantha Jo Warfield told CNN in a statement Thursday.

Higbie, who oversaw public relations for government service organizations like AmeriCorps, has made several degrading comments about minorities in the past on talk radio.

In 2013, he said that black people have a “lax of morality” and said that black people on welfare “think that breeding is a form of employment,” according to a clip uncovered by CNN. In 2013, he openly said that he does not “like” Muslim people.

“People always rip me a new one for that. Carl, you’re racist, you can’t, you’re sexist. I’m like Jesus Christ. I just don’t like Muslim people because their ideology sucks,” Higbie said on an online talk radio show, “Sound of Freedom.”

Higbie also said that he does not “like” gay people while lamenting the legalization of gay marriage and called Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) a “bitch.”

Read CNN’s full report on Higbie’s offensive comments here.