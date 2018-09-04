Latest
17 mins ago
Progressive Defeats Longtime Dem House Incumbent In Boston
Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley celebrates victory over U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., in the 7th Congressional House Democratic primary, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
36 mins ago
Pressley Defeats Capuano in Mass Primary Stunner
4 hours ago
Trump Takes Opposite Views On NBC’s Weinstein, ‘Access Hollywood’ Actions
livewire

Capitol Police: 70 Demonstrators Arrested During Kavanaugh Hearing

By
September 4, 2018 5:52 pm

Seventy people were arrested during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s first day of confirmation hearings Tuesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Capitol Police. Sixty-one were taken out of the hearing room itself, the Capitol Police said, and nine more were taken out of the Dirksen Senate Office Building for “unlawful demonstration activities.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: