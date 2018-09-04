Capitol Police: 70 Demonstrators Arrested During Kavanaugh Hearing

Seventy people were arrested during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s first day of confirmation hearings Tuesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Capitol Police. Sixty-one were taken out of the hearing room itself, the Capitol Police said, and nine more were taken out of the Dirksen Senate Office Building for “unlawful demonstration activities.”

