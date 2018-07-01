Capital Gazette: ‘We Won’t Forget Being Called An Enemy Of The People’

In an editorial Sunday, Capital Gazette staff thanked those who had supported the organization in the aftermath of the Thursday shooting that left five dead, and noticeably condemned the use of one of President Donald Trump’s preferred phrases for the press: “Enemy of the people.”

“Here’s what else we won’t forget: Death threats and emails from people we don’t know celebrating our loss, or the people who called for one of our reporters to get fired because she got angry and cursed on national television after witnessing her friends getting shot,” the editorial read.

“We won’t forget being called an enemy of the people. No, we won’t forget that. Because exposing evil, shining light on wrongs and fighting injustice is what we do.”

The editorial added later: “Our community has rallied around us to show they understand who we are, and that we are not the enemy of the people. We are your neighbors, your friends. We are you.”

Capital Gazette journalists publish the daily Capital newspaper, as well as several other publications. The Balmore Sun Media Group bought the Capital Gazette in 2014.

The Sun, headlining Trump’s response to the massacre, wrote Friday: “Trump, who calls journalists ‘enemy of the people,’ offers support after Capital Gazette shootings.”

The Capital Gazette editorial also ran on the Sun’s website. Among the names listed below it is the Baltimore Sun Media Group’s editor-in-chief and publisher, Trif Alatzas.

Read the full editorial here.