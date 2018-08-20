Fox Business Plays ‘Bulletproof’ Pop Song During Segment On Bulletproof Backpacks

During a “Back to School” special on Fox Business Network on Monday morning, the network played the pop song “Bulletproof” by La Roux to introduce a segment on “high-end bulletproof backpacks” and clothing.

“Back to school backpacks taking on a whole new meaning this morning,” host Maria Bartiromo said, introducing a line of bullet-resistant products by a company called MC Armor, which designed the backpack line specifically for United States customers.

“In the U.S., sadly, there’s the guns, everybody can have a gun,” MC Armor Marketing Manager Carolina Casas told Bartiromo. “So, here, kids need to be protected, and we have the fact that there is some school issues, so we need to bring this to the United States.”

Later on in the segment Bartiromo complimented Casas for the company’s “fashion forward” products.

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Fox Business Network plays "Bulletproof" pop song to introduce segment on bulletproof backpacks. pic.twitter.com/V1WE8KEDup — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 20, 2018

h/t Mediaite