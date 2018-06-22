Fox News Host On Migrant Children: ‘These Aren’t Our Kids’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade argued Friday morning that the compassion owed migrant children separated from their parents is limited, since they’re “not our kids.”

“We can’t let everybody in that wants to be here. These are not, like it or not, these aren’t our kids,” he said on Fox and Friends. “Show them compassion. But it’s not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country and now people are saying that they are more important than people in our country who are paying taxes and who have needs as well.”

President Donald Trump echoed the tenor of his favorite show later in the morning, tweeting “We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants,” going a bridge further and claiming baselessly that the heartbreaking images and audio of distraught children have been fabricated by Democrats.

