Breitbart Deletes Racist Tweet That Said Muslims Would Outlaw Football

Breitbart News tweeted something racist Sunday night, implying in a post on the social media platform that Muslims would eventually outlaw football. In a noteworthy move, the outlet announced the following day that they had deleted the missive.

We have deleted a tweet that did not meet our editorial standards. — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2018

What went a step too far for the far-right wing website that used to have a “Black Crime” tag, has asserted that young Muslims living in the West are a “ticking time bomb,” falsely claimed a 1,000-man Muslim mob had set fire to the oldest church in Germany, and proclaimed two weeks after Dylann Roof committed a massacre in a black church that “the Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage?”

It appeared to be this one, helpfully cached on archive.org:

The website did not offer any further explanation for the deletion, and the tweet announcing the move appeared to be the only time the site had publicized such an editorial decision on the platform.

A few other racist tweets (well, many others) from months past remained standing:

You can never just dabble in Islam. https://t.co/cTbLnf3xlR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 17, 2017

Oh? I thought that Muslim supremacists only ever celebrated peacefully outside. https://t.co/7vfubtRieD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 14, 2017

For what it’s worth, Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is Muslim. And yes, there are Muslim NFL players.