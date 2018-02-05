Latest
livewire

Breitbart Deletes Racist Tweet That Said Muslims Would Outlaw Football

By | February 5, 2018 2:35 pm
The Breitbart logo is seen on an iPhone with the Breitbart website in the background in this photo illustration on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Breitbart News tweeted something racist Sunday night, implying in a post on the social media platform that Muslims would eventually outlaw football. In a noteworthy move, the outlet announced the following day that they had deleted the missive.

What went a step too far for the far-right wing website that used to have a “Black Crime” tag, has asserted that young Muslims living in the West are a “ticking time bomb,” falsely claimed a 1,000-man Muslim mob had set fire to the oldest church in Germany, and proclaimed two weeks after Dylann Roof committed a massacre in a black church that “the Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage?”

It appeared to be this one, helpfully cached on archive.org:

The website did not offer any further explanation for the deletion, and the tweet announcing the move appeared to be the only time the site had publicized such an editorial decision on the platform.

A few other racist tweets (well, many others) from months past remained standing:

For what it’s worth, Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is Muslim. And yes, there are Muslim NFL players.

