


UPDATE: No Injuries At McAllen, Texas Mall After Attempted Robbery, Reports Of Shots

By Associated Press | July 28, 2018 2:42 pm


McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A popular Texas mall not far from the Mexico border was locked down briefly Saturday due to a report of shots being fired, but authorities say the sound was actually glass cases being shattered during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.

In a statement that the city of McAllen posted on Twitter, police Chief Victor Rodriguez said all known suspects in the attempted robbery at the La Plaza Mall were in custody and there were no reported injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mall, including McAllen police, the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

