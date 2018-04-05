Boris Epshteyn Slams Cable News Hosts In Defense Of His Sinclair Commentary

Boris Epshteyn, chief political analyst at the Sinclair Broadcast Group, released a segment on Wednesday defending his “must-run” appearances distributed with increasing frequency throughout Sinclair’s local news channels.

“In terms of my analysis playing during your local news: as you can see, my segments are very clearly marked commentary,” he said of his segment, “Bottom Line with Boris.” “The same cannot be said for broadcast and cable news hosts who inject their opinions and bias into news coverage all the time without any line between them.

“My goal with every segment is to tell you facts which you may not already know, and my take on those facts,” he added.

Epshteyn has been with Sinclair since April 2017, shortly after he resigned as special assistant in the Trump administration in March. In his brief tenure with the White House, he penned a Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that drew widespread criticism for omitting any mention of Jews.

In July, Sinclair upped the number of “Bottom Line” segments its local news channels must run from three to nine a week.

