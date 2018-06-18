Latest
livewire

Border Patrol ‘Very Uncomfortable’ With Word ‘Cages,’ But Admits It’s Accurate

By | June 18, 2018 9:53 am
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: People protest the Trump administration policy of removing children from parents arrested for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where ICE (U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainees are held. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently arrested 162 undocumented immigrants during a three-day operation in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
David McNew/Getty Images North America

According to a Monday “CBS This Morning” report, border patrol spokespeople told the show that they are “very uncomfortable” with their reporters’ use of the term “cages” to describe where migrant children separated from their parents are kept, though they admit that it’s not inaccurate.

They reportedly added that though there “may be” cages, the people inside them are not treated like animals.

Watch below:

