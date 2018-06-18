Border Patrol ‘Very Uncomfortable’ With Word ‘Cages,’ But Admits It’s Accurate

According to a Monday “CBS This Morning” report, border patrol spokespeople told the show that they are “very uncomfortable” with their reporters’ use of the term “cages” to describe where migrant children separated from their parents are kept, though they admit that it’s not inaccurate.
They reportedly added that though there “may be” cages, the people inside them are not treated like animals.
Watch below:
This just in from @davidbegnaud: Border Patrol has reached out to @cbsthismorning and said they are “very uncomfortable” with the use of the word cages. They say it’s not inaccurate and added that they may be cages but people are not being treated like animals. pic.twitter.com/0zSDqJszgK
