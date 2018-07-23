Bolton: If Iran Does Anything Negative, They’ll Pay Like Few ‘Have Ever Paid Before’

After President Donald Trump delivered a cryptic warning to Iran on Twitter Sunday evening, his national security adviser backed up his threats and mirrored the President’s war-mongering language.

“I spoke to the President over the last several days, and President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before,” Bolton said in a written statement.

Trump responded Sunday evening to what has been interpreted as threats from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who sent Trump a message not to “play with the lion’s tail or you will regret” and that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump warned that Iran would “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE” if it threatened the U.S. again.

Tensions between Trump and Iran have been high since the President decided to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, which he has repeatedly criticized as the “worst” agreement ever made.